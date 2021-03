COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a Coopersville river Saturday evening.

First responders were sent to the 6300 block of Leonard Street in Polkton Township just before 6 p.m. for a body found in the river.

Divers from the sheriff's office recovered the body before it was taken to a local hospital for an autopsy.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.