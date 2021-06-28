Boat fire leaves one woman hospitalized in Spring Lake Village

SPRING LAKE VILLAGE, Mich. — One boat experienced a minor explosion causing multiple fires and sending one Holland woman, 63, to a hospital for minor injuries.

Ottawa County Sheriffs Office reports that the owner of a 1987 Four Winns boat was starting his boat engine with 8 people on it some of which were children when the minor explosion occurred.

Everyone on the boat was able to safely leave the boat. One woman was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bystanders were able to put out the fires according to the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office.