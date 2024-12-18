Bird flu identified in Ottawa County flock

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Bird flu was identified in an Ottawa County flock. It’s the first case detected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) since May.

The exact location of the flock wasn’t given but MDARD says it was in a commercial poultry facility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says public health risk is low for bird flu but farm workers are advised to continue using protection so the virus can’t spread between animals and humans.

Veterinarians explain cold weather may help the virus spread in the wild.

If you have a backyard flock, you’re asked to take the following precautions:



Enclose birds’ outdoor areas to prevent contact with wild birds.

Wash hands, boots and equipment when moving from one coop to another.

Give city or well water to birds for drinking.

Secure all bird feed.

Connect with MDARD if you believe any of your birds have contracted bird flu.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube