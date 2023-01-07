Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A truck on a local bike path causes major damages. Thankfully, no one was hurt because the North Bank Trail in Ottawa County is closed, as contractors are working in the area.

The Crockery Township supervisor says all they know is that it was someone in a white truck who drove on a wooden bridge on Thursday.

"It didn't have to happen. I mean, you can see the amount of damage that was done; this is going to take time and effort and finances to repair and get back to usable condition," Supervisor Erik Erhorn said.

The bridge is now closed and the trail as Consumers Energy does work in the area.

"So, Consumers Energy is doing a high-voltage project from 148 to 72nd Avenue. And most of the North Bank Trail runs along that project," Erhorn added.

Erhorn hopes someone out there has seen or knows something and will speak up.

"The report we got was that a white truck broke through the boardwalk and the subcontractor helped him get the truck out of the hole thinking that they were another subcontractor working in the area, and then the white truck disappeared," he told FOX 17.

The township is working to see the cost to fix the bridge. Erhorn says they do have insurance.

"I spoke with Consumers Energy and they're committed to resolving the situation too," Erhorn said.

Consumers Energy work is expected to end around spring. Erhorn says he hopes to get this fixed by then.

"My hope is that we can get our contractor in here to repair the bike path during that same timeframe so that by the time Consumers Energy reopens the trail sometime in March, this portion of the trail has been repaired and ready for users in the springtime," he added.

FOX 17 did reach out to Consumers Energy, but have not heard back. If you know who might have damaged this bridge you can reach out to Crockery Township at Erikerhorn@crockerymi.org or (616) 837-6868 with any possible tips.

