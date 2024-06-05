'BIG concern': Large numbers of dead fish wash up in Deer Creek

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Residents living near Deer Creek are concerned over the large number of dead fish washing up on its banks.

Jordan Luther, who lives near Coopersville, tells us tells us he’s lived there for 41 years. He explains it’s normal to find one or two dead fish, but not the dozens if not hundreds that have appeared recently.

Luther says the problem has led to an awful stench, and he’s worried about the impact it has on the environment. We’re told he has since reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency and is waiting for a response.

“BIG concern. You know, you want your local streams and creeks to be clean and able to be played in if possible. I know it's all attached to the Grand River and that has a bad name sometimes,” says Luther. “I had a neighbor that said the same thing. He said, ‘Man, it's … there's just an exorbitant amount of fish dead on the side of the bank and kind of in the bottom of the river.’”

FOX 17 consulted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, who says they plan to send someone to investigate the problem Tuesday. Keep with us for updates as they develop.

