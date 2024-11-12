Big Blue makes its debut in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A piece of Michigan history has made its way to Grand Haven, and it's called the Big Blue.

The Big Blue has sailed through Lake Michigan as early as the 1940s. Now, a Grand Haven man, Erik Peterson, is bringing the Big Blue back to life.

“I’d like this boat to kind of become iconic with the town of Grand Haven," Peterson said. "It's a really neat old classic design, and I think it's going to fit into the town really well.”

The Big Blue was built in 1946, and it's only been owned by four captains.

Erik Peterson

Peterson is now putting his own spin on a piece of Lake Michigan history.

“I’m bringing this boat to Grand Haven to initiate some really good tourist operations in the summer,” Peterson said.

Before the boat became Big Blue, Peterson tells me that "it took care of the mail service to both north and south Manitou Island. It also ran supplies to the lighthouse.”

Now that the boat is being remodeled, Peterson says the first piece of business is a change in the color scheme.

“I’d rather have a more classic look to the vessel," Peterson said. "So I’m stripping it down now."

This is what Big Blue will look like when it's completed.

Erik Peterson

Peterson has already spent roughly 60 hours working on the boat this fall.

Big Blue is 76,000 pounds, and Peterson says it's a fresh-water vessel.

“It's serviced here for its whole life. It's never gone into salt water," Peterson said.

Peterson wants to get the boat back on the water. So, Peterson is preparing the Big Blue to offer daily cruises and private charters in Grand Haven.

“I've been a boater my whole life, and this is an opportunity for me just to kind of bring that lifestyle to others," Peterson said.

Peterson says he hopes the Big Blue will make its debut by Mother's Day.

