Bicyclist found in ditch following Ottawa County hit-and-run; deputies looking for driver

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 24, 2021
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are searching for a driver after a bicyclist was found in a ditch after being hit by a car.

The hit-and-run happened Friday morning around 7:45 on Arthur Street in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 67-year-old man from Lamont was riding his bike on Arthur St. when he was hit by a car. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the car took off after hitting the bicyclist.

Deputies say a witness found the man and his bicycle in the ditch.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies are still looking for the person who hit the bicyclist.

According to deputies, the bicyclist was wearing a helmet and reflective clothing, and his bike was equipped with the proper lights.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run crash, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at www.mosotips.com or 1-877-88-SILENT.

