Bend Area Open Space reopens Friday after closing for oil spill investigation

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Bend Area Open Space will reopen for recreation on Friday after closing for more than two weeks after oil was discovered on the water and shoreline.

The investigation started back on April 10 after a kayaker reported suspected oil on the water of the shoreline and a lake at the Bend Area Open Space, just west of the north end of 12th Avenue, north of Taylor Street in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff’s office says oil sheen was observed on the lake and about 300 yards of lake shoreline and some low-lying, flooded and wooded areas were also impacted.

Officials closed the area to recreation while they investigated.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy determined the source of the oil was from abandoned oil wells that were inundated by floodwater.

According to the sheriff’s office, action has been taken to secure the wells and funding will be requested to permanently address the abandoned oil wells.

As the water levels have dropped, oil staining has been found on trees and shrubs in the area, as well as on trees on the shore.

The sheriff’s office says ongoing monitoring will continue and ongoing minor clean-up is likely to occur.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office says fishing on the affected lake should be catch and release at this time.

