Automated Machine Systems expanding in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Automated Machine Systems is investing almost $1.5 million to expand its existing facility in Georgetown Township, according to a news release Wednesday.

Lakeshore Advantage, a local economic development organization that helps employers with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, connected the company with local resources.

“Automated Machine Systems is an excellent case of an entrepreneur with a great idea expanding and providing high skilled jobs in West Michigan,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage’s president. “We serve primary employers, from startup companies to fully mature, because we know today’s entrepreneurs will be tomorrow’s base employers. We are honored to support the exponential growth of this automation solutions provider over the years.”

The 35,000 square-foot expansion in the Georgetown Industrial Center will allow Automated Machine Systems to centralize and expand their manufacturing infrastructure and continue to grow the company.

The company is also investing in capital equipment and other supplies, and the expansion is expected to add another 10 to 12 employees to their staff.

“This expansion project is the next step of development for AMS and will produce great opportunities for increased efficiency and growth for many years to come,” said Kris Chayer, president of Automated Machine Systems. “As a proud member of the community, we are excited for this and look forward to being able to continue, and even increase our participation in the local economy.”

Georgetown Township unanimously approved support for the project in the form of a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption.