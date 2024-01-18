Authorities seek 2 men involved in Holland armed robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities are looking for two suspects accused of armed robbery at a Holland business Thursday morning.

City officials say the incident happened before 10:30 a.m. at Admiral Tobacco.

We’re told two men walked in and brandished handguns before demanding money. An undisclosed amount of cash was turned over to the suspects.

Both suspects left the business and made off southward in a blue four-door “Toyota-style” vehicle, the city says.

The pair are described as follows:



A Black heavyset man in jeans, black sweatshirt and black ski mask.

A man of unknown race with an average physique in jeans, white ski mask and a gray sweatshirt.

Those with knowledge related to the armed robbery are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube