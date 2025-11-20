Authorities identify, charge suspect in Olive Township home invasion

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect of a home invasion and stabbing is now facing several charges, including felonious assault.

Police say the stabbing happened on Tuesday, November 18 around 1:30 P.M. near New Holland Street and 120th Avenue. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the 68-year-old male victim suffering from lacerations on his arm. The victim's dog was also suffering from stab wounds, and later died from his injuries. The victim was treated for his injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the suspect, 23-year-old Jason Varnado of Grand Rapids, approached the victim's home after a discussion. The suspect allegedly forced entry into the home to assault the homeowner. Officials say the owner's dog came to his aid to defend him from the suspect, letting the victim retreat to a bedroom and call the authorities. The suspect fled before authorities could reach the home.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was able to find the suspect by utilizing it's K-9 and Drone Team divisions, tracking him down and bringing him into custody.

Jason Varnado was charged with 1st degree home invasion, 3rd degree killing/torturing of an animal, and felonious assault. Varnado's bond was set at $250,000, and is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

