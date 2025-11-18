Man, dog stabbed during home invasion in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 68-year-old man and his dog were both stabbed during a home invasion Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County's Olive Township, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened at a home on New Holland Street near 120th Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to reports of a home invasion where both the homeowner and his dog had been stabbed.

The homeowner's injuries were described as not life-threatening and he was treated at the scene. The dog was transported for emergency veterinary care but died from its injuries, the sheriff's office says.

The suspect ran from the scene, but the sheriff's office drone team and K9 units tracked him down and took him into custody.

The 23-year-old suspect is being held at the Ottawa County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff's office says it does not appear the homeowner and suspect knew one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

