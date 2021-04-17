HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an attempted breaking and entering in Holland this morning.

Officials say they responded to an alarm at Long Range Archery and Firearms around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found evidence of an attempted break-in. The suspects were not able to gain entrance to the business.

Officers did find the suspect vehicle, but the suspects were already gone.

Officials are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.