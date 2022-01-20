Art Mulder and Sons Trucking announces Holland expansion

ZEELAND, Mich. — A transport solutions company in Holland is expanding.

Art Mulder and Sons Trucking is investing more than $31 million to create a new facility and construction is already underway.

The new facility will be owned by MG88 Holland Cold Storage, LLC, a new entity created for the industrial project.

“The Cold-Link Logistics, Holland team is excited to provide logistics solutions to our existing partners and eager to meet future needs in a growing market! We embrace the opportunity to attract new team members who want to be a part of an organization that stands on family values. These values drive our commitment and dedication to customer care which spans from vendors and partners in the supply chain down to every driver coming through our doors,” said Chad Mulder, Art Mulder and Sons Trucking president.

The building is almost 150,000 square feet and will include freezer and cooler warehouse storage, office space, and space for food processing and packaging.

The city of Holland just approved a measure Wednesday night to support the project with a 12-year tax exemption.

No word on when the facility is expected to open, but we're told it should create up to 55 new jobs.