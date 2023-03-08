Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Apartment building hit in Holland Township shooting

Ottawa County Sheriff 12172022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's theft of a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck.
Ottawa County Sheriff 12172022
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 11:41:30-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after an apartment building was hit with gunfire Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of River Club Apartments on Black River Drive.

Deputies investigated the area and determined a fight had erupted, leading to multiple rounds discharged, according to the sheriff’s office. Some of those bullets hit an apartment unit.

The unit was not likely to have been targeted in the shooting.

No injuries were reported and no one was arrested, deputies say.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather