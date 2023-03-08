Apartment building hit in Holland Township shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after an apartment building was hit with gunfire Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of River Club Apartments on Black River Drive.

Deputies investigated the area and determined a fight had erupted, leading to multiple rounds discharged, according to the sheriff’s office. Some of those bullets hit an apartment unit.

The unit was not likely to have been targeted in the shooting.

No injuries were reported and no one was arrested, deputies say.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube