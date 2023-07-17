Anniversary swim will support Coast Guard members, families

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Twenty-five years ago, Jim “The Shark” Dreyer set out across Lake Michigan from Tow Rivers, WI— swimming – to Ludington.

It was a 50-mile swim— or at least that’s what it looked like on the map. Dreyer ended up swimming 65 miles due to heavy cross-currents pushing him off course.

Now, just as his 60th birthday approaches, Dreyer can’t think of a better way to celebrate both milestones with another coast-to-coast trip—except to add that this time, he’s using the excursion to give back to those who’ve helped keep his swim career afloat.

Dreyer tells FOX 17 the swim will benefit the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association's Grand Haven and Western Lake Michigan (Milwaukee) Chapters.

"I have enjoyed working with the professional men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard throughout my 25-year career,” Dreyer explains it was no mistake this feat would be attempted to coincide with the Coast Guard Festival. “At my side, they have played a vital role in my success and together we have undertaken projects to improve swimmer safety.

His goal is to raise $5,000 to give to the men and women who keep watch over our Great Lakes.

Depending on the weather, Dreyer will add (at least) 25 miles to his previous trip, leaving Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, WI and coming ashore at City Beach in Grand Haven.

He plans to start swimming August 1-3, swimming a total of 60 hours— again, weather permitting. It easily could take longer.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

There will be a link to track his progress live on his website once the swim starts.