America PAC announces Musk's first petition signature awardee from West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man was selected as one of Elon Musk's $1M spokespersons for America Political Action Committee (PAC).

Jason Cochran of Holland was awarded the prize according to a post on X by the PAC Thursday night, one of at least 7 people awarded so far.

Touted by the billionaire, America PAC is awarding $1M each day from now until the election for signing their petition called Petition in Favor of Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms.

The offer is open exclusively to the 7 key swing states in the 2024 Presidential Election— Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin— and is part of their goal to get the signatures of 1 million registered voters.

Every signer earns $47 for referring a voter's signature, while Pennsylvania voters are getting a bonus instead; $100 for signing, plus $100 for referring a registered Pennsylvania voter's signature now through Oct 28.

It's also run afoul of the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which reportedly warned Musk the giveaway may violate US election law governing expenditures to influence voting.

Musk is a vocal supporter of former President, Donald Trump. After the letter surfaced, however, the billionaire posted to social media saying the petition is open to signing by persons of any political affiliation, whether they intend to vote in this election or not.

READ MORE HERE: Elon Musk's $1 million election giveaway raises legal concerns

The offer ends November 5.

