GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man, 51, is being hospitalized after being struck while driving an Amazon Delivery Van.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports the delivery driver stopped on Port Sheldon Street to make a delivery before being struck by a 16-year-old teenage girl driving an Oldsmobile Alero.

Both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries with the 51-year-old being transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital via Life EMS.