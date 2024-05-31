GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The function of an alpaca barn has put a family business at odds with local zoning law as Georgetown Township officials recently affirmed the building may only be used for agricultural purposes, denying the family the ability to store in it additional, personal and small business-related items.

On Wednesday, May 22, the Georgetown Township Zoning Board of Appeals ruled on an appeal made by Sara and Tony Bonacci, the owners of Stitchtime, an embroidery business that uses alpaca fiber in its products.

In its decision, the board "reaffirmed and concurred" with a prior determination made by the township zoning administrator, deciding the barn may "be used only for AG/Farm uses and the storage of items necessary to the production, harvesting, and storage of farm products," per a statement provided to FOX 17.

Alpaca barn at the center of a zoning argument in Georgetown Township

"A very long, convoluted story," said Sara Bonacci, describing the saga that led her family to the appeal. "They said, 'No.' Then they said, 'Yes.' Then they said, 'No.'"

In 2020, the Bonaccis filled out an application to build a 7,000 square foot pole barn on their Georgetown Township property, agreeing "the building would only be used for agricultural purposes" through a signed affidavit.

In addition, the family listed on the application hay, feed, tractor storage, a loom, and a sewing machine as both farm and non-farm items that would be stored in the barn.

"It's great. It gives us flexibility. It helps us teach our kids how hard it is," said Bonacci, describing Stitchtime, the family-owned business that's been in the township since 2012 and in operation since 1997.

FOX 17

Since its construction, though, the building has twice been found in violation of the township's zoning ordinance.

In 2021, a township code enforcement officer conducted a site inspection, finding evidence of a "commercial/industrial operation" amid alpacas and goats, detailing the "production of specialized products and garments" and "the packaging, storage and warehousing of products to be sold," per township documents.

Shortly after, the township informed the Bonaccis that their barn was not conforming to its agricultural use, and the family removed nonconforming items from the building.

FOX 17

Three years later in 2023, the township received a call from an Ottawa County Health Department employee who reportedly saw evidence of people living in the barn.

Again, the township found evidence of "items not utilized for the approved AG use on the site" and the Bonaccis later admitted spending "some nights in there."

In an early 2024 meeting with Zoning Administrator Kevin Austin, the Bonaccis refuted the township's determination on what could and could not be stored in the barn, including personal items. They also claimed their marketing strategy for Stitchtime— photos and videos of their alpacas participating in everyday human activities— should be protected under the Right to Farm Act.

"I think it's relatively easy to start a farm," Bonacci said. "The second you start trying to be in compliance and dealing with the township, it gets very difficult."

On March 4, 2024, the Bonaccis filed an appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals. In its decision, the board concluded this month that "the ZBA's determination upheld consistent application of the township Zoning Ordinance, complied with Right to Farm Act legislation, and was in preservation of the health safety and welfare of township residents."

FOX 17

The family says it doesn't have the money to bring the barn up to code for commercial use and is "losing out on thousands every month" to rent additional space for their Stitchtime-related items.

Meanwhile, personal items currently kept in the barn— a basketball hoop, golf clubs, a drum set, and more— may need to move from the building as well, pending future determination by the township.

"The township's main goal is to protect the health and safety and welfare of its residents," Bonacci said. "We're not affecting anybody. Nobody cares if I have snow tires in my barn."

The meeting minutes from the May 2022, 2024 Georgetown Township Zoning Board of Appeals will be posted to the township's website on Friday, May 31.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube