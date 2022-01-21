Coopersville woman seriously injured in Allendale Township crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Coopersville was seriously injured in crash that closed an Allendale Township intersection on Friday.

We're told the crash happened at Lake Michigan Drive and 84th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 52-year-old Coopersville woman drove east on Lake Michigan Drive when she stopped at the intersection. We’re told she was rear-ended by a 35-year-old Muskegon woman’s vehicle while waiting for an opportunity to turn onto 84th Avenue.

The Muskegon woman was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment, deputies say. The Coopersville woman was reportedly treated for minor injuries at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies the road is expected to reopen in under an hour. Until then, motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

