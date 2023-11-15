Watch Now
Allendale Middle School assessing gun-related threat made after fight

Posted at 5:31 PM, Nov 15, 2023
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A threat assessment is underway after a student threatened to bring a gun to Allendale Middle School.

The incident happened after students were dismissed for the day, according to Principal Travis Plain.

We’re told a fight occurred between students while they were headed for the buses.

After the fight ended, Plain says one boy said he would carry a gun to school Thursday while issuing a threat.

Plain says he is communicating with law enforcement and assessing the threat in the interest of making sure school is safe Thursday and thereafter.

“If your child heard about these things, please let them know we are aware and working diligently to make sure everyone will be safe,” says Plain. “ I look forward to seeing them tomorrow!”

