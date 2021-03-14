Allendale child dies after drowning in pond

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After being rescued from a pond, an Allendale child was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Saturday around 3:30 p.m., first responders headed to the intersection of 64th Avenue and Mista Drive in Allendale Township on a report of a missing child.

While the deputies were en route, the 4-year-old child was located by family members in a small pond.

Family and nearby residents pulled the child from the water and began performing CPR until the deputies arrived.

The child was later transported to a local hospital, where they passed away.

This incident remains under investigation by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.