Air Quality Advisory issued for 5 West Michigan counties amid holiday celebrations

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an Air Quality Advisory for five West Michigan counties through Saturday, prompting some concerns among residents despite the Fourth of July festivities at Grand Haven City Beach.

The advisory affects Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties.

EGLE Meteorologist Alec Kownacki said the advisory is due to high ozone levels.

"It's all transported from Chicago, Illinois and Gary, Indiana. So, we see southerly flow and southwesterly winds. It blows all that, all those pollutants, rather over Lake Michigan, produces over Lake Michigan and gets blown into Lakeshore counties and towns like Holland, Muskegon and southward and occasionally gets into Grand Rapids as well," said Kownacki Friday.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17

Kownacki said it'll affect Michiganders with respiratory illnesses, like asthma, young children, and the elderly the most.

Caiden Price, who has asthma, said it's something he's noticed when he's been out and about.

"We love to go golf, and, like, while we're out there on the course, you can literally see a white haze over the big fields, and it's crazy," said Price.

With holiday firework festivities, the air quality could get worse.

"It's kind of a 50-50, kind of magic eight ball, kind of shake and see what happens. Because, sometimes we do see ozone get enhanced from wildfire smoke or fireworks smoke," Kownacki explained. "Suspecting this weekend with the smoke would be more so near the surface, because fireworks, like you mentioned, I can kind of see it being more enhanced and playing a role in enhancing it, but we'll have to just wait and see about that."

It's something beach-goer, Fabio Skuelsch, has observed while recreating outside.

"I've noticed the air quality not being as good, like, it's harder to breathe and stuff. And even when you look in the air, it's more foggy," said Skuelsch.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Kaitlyn Williams and Peyton Battistelli

Peyton Battistelli said it's even impacted her place of employment.

"I do work at a nursing home up here, and we haven't been able to let our residents outside because they struggle with breathing issues and stuff like that a lot, so we have to keep them inside, and they get upset when it's nice out and can't go outside," Battistelli said.

Kownacki advised residents to "listen to their bodies." If you're having trouble breathing, stay indoors. To help reduce carbon emissions, opt for a bike instead of a car, and if you do need to use a vehicle, try to carpool.

