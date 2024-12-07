Adopt a Book at Loutit District Library!

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Want to help a local library Adopt a Book?

The Loutit District Library is giving patrons an opportunity to purchase books for its growing collection.

We’re told more than 500 books account for additions made from the Adopt a Book program throughout its 20-year history. A total of 79 books were raised last year, up from 66 in 2022.

The Grand Haven library says there are two ways you can Adopt a Book. The first is by visiting The Bookman and taking a look at their display for the program through Dec. 24. They will drop off your purchase at the library for you!

Alternatively, you can choose a book from the library’s Amazon wish list.

Visit the library’s website for more information.

