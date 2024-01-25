Accused hot-coffee bandit arrested, charged for Holland Twp. robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have arrested the man accused of throwing hot coffee at a gas station clerk and stealing money on Christmas Day.

The robbery happened in Holland Township along the 9600 block of Adams Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the suspect walked up to the counter and lobbed a hot cup of coffee at the clerk’s face before making off with part of the cash register and an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk has since recovered from the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities later identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Zeeland Township man, deputies say.

OCSO says they acquired an arrest warrant for unarmed robbery and habitual offender (fourth offense), with which they took Austin Butler into custody on Tuesday. He appeared for an arraignment hearing a day later, where he was placed on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

