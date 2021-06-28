Accident causes closure in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An accident on Adams St. between 32nd Avenue and 36th Avenue in Jamestown Township caused a closure.

Investigation showed that an 18 yr old male from Hudsonville, driving a Ford F-150, was southbound on 32nd Ave and faced a stop sign at Adams St. This driver stopped for the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection where he struck the semi hauling doubles authorities report.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch reports that the driver of the semi, 67-year-old man from Allendale, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was flown via AeroMed to a hospital.

The scene remains under investigation and speed. alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash authorities report.