A call to service: Dr. Petras's quest to award posthumous Purple Hearts

LANSING, Mich. — A Spring Lake man has been recognized for his dedication to honoring service members who gave their lives for the country.

Since 2019, Dr. Chris Petras has spent countless hours digging through records of World War I veterans.

"You're on a mission, and it's not like any other mission,” Dr. Petras told FOX 17 Monday. "When you reach a dead end, you just have to dig under it."

His efforts have led to 20 posthumous Purple Heart medals being awarded to Michigan service members, including Charles A. Conklin, who was awarded the medal in March 2021.

Dr. Petras's work has not gone unnoticed.

He was recently honored with a Distinguished Service Medal for his tireless efforts to recognize those who have served.

It happened during a rededication ceremony for the Memorial Grove of the Great War in Lansing.

He also received a certificate of appreciation from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and a Minute Man statue from the Michigan Army National Guard.

"I call it a calling ... and a blessing that I took this journey,” he said Monday.

Dr. Petras believes that it is an honor to serve those who served before him. He encourages others to pursue the strands of history that surround us all.

“Just ask yourself, 'Would you raise your right hand and make a pledge of commitment to your country, to give your life for people you don't know?'” he pondered Monday. “If not, then think about what type of person does do that?"

