'A book a minute': Inaugural book and author festival is a hit in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The biggest book festivals in America are on its coasts — New York, Los Angeles and Miami — says the Mike O’Brien, co-owner of The Book Cellar in Grand Haven.

Why not the coast of Lake Michigan?

"I said, 'The heck with it. Third coast is the best coast. We're going to do better than them," O'Brien said.

On Saturday, New York Times bestselling authors and Michigan readers attended the inaugural Third Coast Book and Author Festival, hosted by O'Brien's local business from 11:00am to 4:00pm in downtown Grand Haven.

"We expected a certain percentage of people in Grand Haven to show up," said O'Brien, a lifelong reader. "But I think everyone in West Michigan is showing up. It's been wonderful."

Nearly 200 authors participated in book signings and books sales, which were aplenty. Twelve authors sold out within two hours, O'Brien told FOX 17. A first-time author sold 50 copies in half that time, running out of her supply, too.

"That's a book a minute. It's insane," O'Brien said.

In its inaugural year, festival is still on the first page of its story, though patrons of The Book Cellar say such a high turnout speaks to the character of its hosts.

"[The O'Briens'] enthusiasm and excitement to bring joy to people through their reading and through their experiences is just coming through," said Elizabeth Brownell, a teacher and reader.

A VIP event concluded the Third Coast Author and Book Festival. From 7:00pm to 10:00pm, attendees could pay $50 to meet with authors while partaking in food, drink and a silent auction. Proceeds benefited Bluebird Cancer Retreats.

"Everything in my life is about reading," O'Brien said. "My heart's singing, because there are so many little kids in town that are reading, and parents, too. It's all about just getting everybody out and about and enjoying the community."

