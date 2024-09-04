86-year-old Grand Haven woman critical after crash at Zeeland Twp. intersection

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old Grand Haven woman is in critical condition in the wake of a crash in Zeeland Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 12:20 p.m. at 84th Avenue and Adams Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 59-year-old Holland woman heading west in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander decelerated at the intersection to turn south.

Deputies say she completed the turn into the path of a 19-year-old Zeeland man in an eastbound Jeep.

The Holland woman was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, OCSO explains. Her 86-year-old passenger was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The Jeep driver was not hurt.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

