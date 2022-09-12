82-year-old man dies after crash at Spring Lake Twp. intersection

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old Spring Lake man has died after a crash in Spring Lake Township late last week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) says the crash happened at 168th Avenue and Taft Street on Friday, Sept. 9.

We’re told the 82-year-old drove past the stop sign while traveling west on Taft Street. As a result, his car was hit by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Spring Lake resident, deputies explain.

The sheriff’s office says the 82-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition and all occupants inside the 29-year-old’s car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 82-year-old’s family informed authorities Monday that the man, identified as Donald Ott, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to OCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.

