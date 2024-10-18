8 fire departments battle Ottawa County pole barn fire

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Eight fire departments in Ottawa County helped put out a fire at a pole barn Friday morning.

The fire broke out east of 60th Avenue off Leonard.

The report first came in at about 6:30 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). We’re told smoke was visible at the time.

Three miles of Leonard was shut down for two hours while crews battled the fire.

It’s not yet known what started the fire.

