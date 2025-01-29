78-year-old woman dies after collision at Holland Township intersection

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 78-year-old woman has died following a crash Wednesday morning in Holland Township.

The crash happened near 112th Avenue and Riley Street before 11:15 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told an 86-year-old man from Holland and his 78-year-old passenger drove west in a Pontiac sedan when the vehicle turned left onto 112th Avenue and into the path of a Ford SUV.

Deputies say the traffic light was green for the east- and westbound lanes.

The 78-year-old was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to OCSO.

Part of the intersection was closed while investigation and cleanup progressed, officials explain. The intersection is now open.

The crash is still under investigation.

