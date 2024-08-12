75-year-old man hit by car in Zeeland while riding bicycle

ZEELAND, Mich. — A 75-year-old man is hurt after a car hit his bicycle in Zeeland Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. near 48th Avenue and Ransom Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the Hudsonville bicyclist was headed south in the northbound lane on 48th when he crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. That was when he was hit by a southbound Honda.

OCSO says the man was thrown from the bike on impact. He was hospitalized in stable condition. The Honda’s driver and passenger were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

