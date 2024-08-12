Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

75-year-old man hit by car in Zeeland while riding bicycle

Ottawa County sheriff 06242023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County sheriff 06242023
Posted
and last updated

ZEELAND, Mich. — A 75-year-old man is hurt after a car hit his bicycle in Zeeland Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. near 48th Avenue and Ransom Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the Hudsonville bicyclist was headed south in the northbound lane on 48th when he crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. That was when he was hit by a southbound Honda.

OCSO says the man was thrown from the bike on impact. He was hospitalized in stable condition. The Honda’s driver and passenger were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book