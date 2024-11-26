74-year-old man hurt in Zeeland Township hit-and-run

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old man is injured following a hit-and-run crash in Zeeland Township Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 6:15 p.m. near 88th Avenue and Riley Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a northbound gray Volkswagen SUV drove over the curb, hit a sign and the victim, who is from Zeeland Township. The driver did not stop at the crash scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with OCSO or Silent Observer.

