JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly Hudsonville man has died following an accident involving a lawn mower in Jamestown Township Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 74-year-old man was using a riding lawn mower at a private residence when the mower tipped over on a mound, pinning him underneath.

We’re told emergency responders were unable to help.

The incident is currently under investigation.

