69-year-old woman critically hurt in Allendale Township crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:10 a.m. at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 17-year-old male driver from Allendale crossed the intersection while headed south on 68th Avenue when it crashed with another car. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the road.

Deputies say the 17-year-old was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in stable condition. The other driver, a 69-year-old woman, was transported to a different Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

