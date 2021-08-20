Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

67-year-old Ottawa County man dies in tree-related accident

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 17:06:11-04

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in Jamestown Township is dead following an accident involving a large tree limb, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 67-year-old man was attempting to remove a tree limb in his backyard in the area of Stable Drive and Bridlewood Drive when the limb broke and fell on top of him.

Deputies say efforts to save his life were made but were unsuccessful.

Authorities wish to remind others to exercise caution while performing tree-related maintenance, stating this type of work can be unpredictable.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time