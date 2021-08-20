67-year-old Ottawa County man dies in tree-related accident

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in Jamestown Township is dead following an accident involving a large tree limb, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 67-year-old man was attempting to remove a tree limb in his backyard in the area of Stable Drive and Bridlewood Drive when the limb broke and fell on top of him.

Deputies say efforts to save his life were made but were unsuccessful.

Authorities wish to remind others to exercise caution while performing tree-related maintenance, stating this type of work can be unpredictable.

