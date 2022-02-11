63-year-old suspect in Grand Haven arson/assault incident hospitalized with burns

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 63-year-old arson suspect has been hospitalized after sustaining minor burn injuries Thursday night.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the Grand Haven man allegedly struck another member of a home near Coburn Street and Slayton Avenue with scissors at around 9 p.m.

We’re told the suspect then went into a bedroom and made an attempt to set himself on fire.

No additional injuries were reported, but authorities say a mattress was burned.

The incident will be reviewed by Ottawa County prosecutors for potential charges, GHDPS tells us.

