6 suspects nabbed after chase through Allegan & Ottawa counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A total of six suspects were taken into custody after an overnight police pursuit through Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a police chase began in Allegan County involving the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. At 2:19 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Holland Police Department became involved when the pursuit entered Ottawa County's Jamestown Township.

The vehicle then became disabled and the suspects fled on foot in the area between northbound 24th and 28th avenues and southbound between Byron Road and Adams Street.

A perimeter was established in two different areas and six suspects eventually were taken into custody and turned over to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects' names are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Holland Police Department.

