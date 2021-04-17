Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

6 suspects nabbed after chase through Allegan & Ottawa counties

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Saturday morning's chase began with a pursuit by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
Allegan County 04172021
Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:17:38-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A total of six suspects were taken into custody after an overnight police pursuit through Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a police chase began in Allegan County involving the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. At 2:19 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Holland Police Department became involved when the pursuit entered Ottawa County's Jamestown Township.

The vehicle then became disabled and the suspects fled on foot in the area between northbound 24th and 28th avenues and southbound between Byron Road and Adams Street.

A perimeter was established in two different areas and six suspects eventually were taken into custody and turned over to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects' names are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Holland Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time