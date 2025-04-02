6 fire departments respond to barn fire in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Six fire departments extinguished a barn fire in Jamestown Township Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greenly Street, according to the Jamestown Township Fire Department (JTFD).

We’re told fire departments from Georgetown, Hudsonville, Salem, Zeeland Township and Byron Township helped control the blaze within a few hours. Firefighters stayed until half past noon to put out lingering hot spots.

JTFD also extends its gratitude to members of the Ottawa County Canteen who offered food and beverages to crews on scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube