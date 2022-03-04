56-year-old man dies in Allendale Twp. construction accident

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died following a construction accident in Allendale Township Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old was found dead underneath a stack of trusses near 68th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

The victim was in the process of unloading trusses when the trusses collapsed on top of him, deputies explain.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time until family members are notified.

Deputies and MiOSHA are investigating the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

