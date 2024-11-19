$51 million mixed-use development stopped by Ottawa County leaders

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A $51 million housing project has hit a roadblock after a group of Ottawa County leaders rejected it.

The developer explained that he was assessing how to proceed with this project.

"I'm still kind of in shock a little bit with what transpired," West Wind Construction President Peter Oleszczuk said.

He adds that he wants to build more than 200 units in Coopersville, using the mixed-use development concept in an area surrounded by businesses.

"Obviously, we feel committed to the project," Oleszczuk said.

The potential development spot is located in Coopersville at West Randal and 64th Street. The lot has 20 acres of open space ready for development.

"This is nobody's backyard. Literally. It's surrounded by businesses, and it's mixed-use master plan zoning for this type of development; it fits. It's got the infrastructure, it's got the utilities, and it's got the land," Oleszczuk told FOX 17.

His company has done similar projects across the state.

"We've developed up in Traverse City. We've worked in Gaylord," Oleszczuk added.

This project, which would include an estimated 216 housing units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, would be part of a mixed-use development complex.

"You've got walking trails; you've got sidewalks; we've got community gardens; you've got the community center; you got the pool," Oleszczuk said.

In early November, the Ottawa County Finance Committee said no in a 3-1 vote to a key deal that would have provided tax incentives. Chairperson Joe Moss was one of those "no" votes.

"The state has been pushing very hard to incentivize corporate subsidies," Moss said. "I don't think it's wise to give developers taxpayer dollars. I'm against TIFs (Tax Incentive Financing) in general; the outpouring of community voices definitely matters to me. It is a conservative position to oppose giving taxpayer dollars to private companies."

Community members have voiced opposition to the county signing off on it.

"We're strongly against giving a for-profit company approximately $6.5 million in incentives using taxpayer dollars to support this project. If they can't afford to pay for the project, they should not be doing it," Betsy Merkins said.

Oleszczuk explained that the Coopersville city officials and the county Brownfield Redevelopment Authority signed off on the tax incentive plan. The development would have seen tax breaks totaling $6.5 million in tax breaks spread out over the next 15 years. He adds it would have given them the financial room to build affordable housing and keep costs down for renters.

"I'm also a key believer, and you want to be a part of the solution on a part of the problem. You look at today's costs, operation costs, and all things kind of affiliated, and then you throw in taxes," Oleszczuk said.

This project could reinvest millions of dollars into the community over the next 15 years. According to county documents, the development is projected to capture $1.5 million to pay off school and library debt.

The developer says he was hoping to have some rental units available by 2026, but this time, he has yet to set a potential start date.

