5 hurt in Ottawa County crashes separated by 10 minutes & 20 miles

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A total of five people were injured in two accidents 10 minutes apart on opposite sides of the county at midday Sunday.

The crashes occurred at 12:30 p.m. in Grand Haven Township and then at 12:40 p.m. in Georgetown Township.

At 12:30 p.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a collision with injuries at U.S. 31 and Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township. The investigation showed that a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was northbound on 31 when the driver did not stop for the red light at Ferris and collided with an eastbound 2007 Subaru.

Both drivers — a 64-year-old woman from Allendale and a 65-year-old woman from Grand Haven — were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of northbound U.S. 31 was closed while the crash was cleaned up.

The Tahoe driver was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

Then at 12:40 p.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to another report of an accident with injuries at 48th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Georgetown Township. The investigation showed that a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was southbound on 48th when the driver attempted to turn onto eastbound Fillmore and collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

A passenger in the Jeep and both occupants of the pickup were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jeep driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

