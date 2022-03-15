40+ catalytic converters stolen from Holland dealership

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than 40 catalytic converters were stolen from an RV dealership in Holland over the weekend.

The city of Holland says workers at Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company first noticed the catalytic converters were missing in the morning on Monday.

We’re told the thieves entered the property by cutting through the fence. The city tells us the converters were severed and stolen from multiple buses on the business’s lot.

Those with information in connection to the thefts are urged to reach out to Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips are also accepted through Silent Observer online or at 1-877-887-4536.

