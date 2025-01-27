4 treated for smoke inhalation after Holland house fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Four people were injured in Holland after a house caught fire with pets inside early Monday morning.

The fire started in the laundry room in the 200 block of Calvin Avenue before 12:45 a.m., according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

We’re told crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building. Human occupants escaped the home while firefighters conducted a search for their pets.

Officials tell FOX 17 the fire was put out quickly after crews arrived.

Two occupants and two firefighters were evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, public safety officials say.

HDPS says all pets made it out of the home and were accounted for. They were determined to be in good health.

The fire is believed to have been started by accident. Public safety officials say a space heater was positioned near combustible objects.

HDPS wishes to remind everyone to test their smoke alarms monthly and ensure they are in working order.

