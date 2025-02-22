4 hurt in Saturday morning crash on U.S. 31 in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three women and a girl were injured in a crash at a U.S. 31 intersection Saturday morning.

At 6:58 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car accident with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Quincy Street. Upon arriving at the scene, a 38-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, told deputies that she had been driving northbound on 31 and entered the intersection when her vehicle was struck.

She said she did not remember what color the light was at the time.

A 28-year-old woman from Holland, who was driving the other vehicle, said she was eastbound on Quincy and did not remember the crash happening at all.

After colliding, both vehicles hit a utility pole, causing the traffic lights to fall into the roadway and shutting down the intersection for an extended period of time.

The 28-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver went to the hospital by private vehicle while two passengers in her car — a 31-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, and an 11-year girl from Ontario, Canada — were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

