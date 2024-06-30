4 hurt in crash on U.S. 31 in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 Sunday morning.

At 8:54 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car accident with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 31 and James Street in Holland Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that a 2023 Toyota Rav4 was southbound on 31 when it ran a red light at James and collided with a westbound 2013 Infinity.

A passenger in the Infinity — a 35-year-old woman from Holland — was pinned inside the vehicle, was extricated by Holland Township Fire/Rescue and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Infinity's driver — a 36-year-old man from Holland — as well as the driver and a passenger in the Rav4 — a 57-year-old man from Holland and a person whose details were not available — all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of U.S. 31 and the westbound lanes of James Street were closed to traffic during cleanup, but have since reopened.

