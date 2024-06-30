Watch Now
4 hurt in crash on U.S. 31 in Holland Township

Ottawa County Sheriff 06302024
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 30, 2024

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 Sunday morning.

At 8:54 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car accident with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 31 and James Street in Holland Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that a 2023 Toyota Rav4 was southbound on 31 when it ran a red light at James and collided with a westbound 2013 Infinity.

A passenger in the Infinity — a 35-year-old woman from Holland — was pinned inside the vehicle, was extricated by Holland Township Fire/Rescue and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Infinity's driver — a 36-year-old man from Holland — as well as the driver and a passenger in the Rav4 — a 57-year-old man from Holland and a person whose details were not available — all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of U.S. 31 and the westbound lanes of James Street were closed to traffic during cleanup, but have since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
