4 hurt in crash in Ottawa County's Jamestown Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were injured in a collision at a Jamestown Township intersection Saturday afternoon.

At 2:02 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the junction of 24th Avenue and Greenly Street. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on Greenly when the driver stopped for the stop sign at 24th. He said he thought it was a four-way stop and proceeded into the intersection, where he was struck by a 2013 Honda CR-V that was southbound on 24th.

The 70-year-old woman from Holland that was driving the CR-V was pinned inside her vehicle and was removed by the Jamestown Fire Department. She and the two other occupants of the SUV — a 14-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman, both from Hudsonville — were all hurt and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Elantra's driver — a 29-year-old man from Dyer, Ind. — was treated and released at the scene.

The CR-V's driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

