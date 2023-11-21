33-year-old man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Wright Township

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 33-year-old man from Conklin was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright Township on Monday. The crash occurred at Cleveland Street/40th Avenue at about 5:47 p.m.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old man was driving a 2005 Toyota passenger car, which was traveling north on 40th Avenue. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, which was driven by a 16-year-old male from Muskegon, was traveling west on Cleveland approaching 40th Avenue.

This intersection does not have a stop sign for traffic traveling north and south on 40th Avenue. Cleveland Street does now have a traffic control.

The Toyota slowed down for the stop sign at Cleveland Street. It then proceeded through the intersection, and was struck by the Jeep.

The 33-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash.

