3 injured in Ottawa County crash Saturday morning

POLKTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hurt, two of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car crash with injuries at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Wilson Street in Polkton Township. The investigation showed that a 55-year-old West Olive man was driving a 2010 Mercury Mariner eastbound on Wilson when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 56th Avenue and collided with a southbound 2015 Ford F250 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.

The impact caused both the SUV and the truck to leave the roadway and enter a ditch on the east side of 56th.

Both occupants of the Mariner were injured and pinned inside the vehicle. They were extricated by rescue personnel. The driver was transported to Spectrum Health Hospital with serious injuries while a passenger — a 62-year-old woman from West Olive — was taken from the scene by Aeromed helicopter with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup — a 57-year-old man from Ravenna — was treated for injuries and released at the scene.

Ottawa County deputies were assisted at the scene by Polkton Township Fire/Rescue, Wright-Tallmadge Fire/Rescue, the Ravenna Fire Department and Aeromed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

